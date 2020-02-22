We, the undersigned, are members of the bar in Ashland and Bayfield counties. Each of us has sworn to support the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin. Each of us sees grave cause for alarm in President Trump's and Attorney General Barr's interference in the fair administration of justice, most recently evidenced by their interference in the prosecution and sentencing of Roger Stone.
As lawyers, the very first of our duties under the federal and state constitutions is to see that the law is applied equally to all Americans. We take seriously the words carved in marble above the front doors of the United States Supreme Court: Equal Justice Under Law. Political interference in prosecutions to see that those connected to people in high places receive favorable treatment that ordinary citizens cannot hope to receive has no place in our system of justice.
Whether we are Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, we each know that every time we set foot in the courtrooms of Ashland and Bayfield counties, not only are our clients and their causes on trial, so is the system of justice. That system can only command respect so long as litigants, win or lose, feel that justice is dispensed with impartiality, without regard to who has money, influence, and connections and who doesn't.
We support the four career prosecutors who resigned from representing the government in the Stone case after President Trump and Attorney General Barr openly interfered in their sentencing recommendations, and we support the over 1,000 former U.S. Department of Justice lawyers who have called out President Trump and Attorney General Barr for "political interference in the conduct of a criminal prosecution [which] is anathema to the department's core mission and to its sacred obligation to ensure equal justice under the law."
In their open letter, those Justice Department lawyers go on to say, "Such behavior is a grave threat to the fair administration of justice. In this nation, we are all equal before the law. A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the president. Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies."
While we are fortunate that we do not suffer such interference in our courts here in northern Wisconsin, the widespread knowledge that such interference is happening elsewhere contributes to a cynicism and undermining of faith in our institutions of justice.
We urge all citizens to demand better from our president and our attorney general.
David Siegler
Ruth Kressel
Matthew Anich
Philomena Kebec
Phil Sorenson
Blake Gross
Mark Perrine
Colleen Daly
Bill Bussey
James Zorn
