The village of Almena hosted the third annual Barnebirkie ski event on Friday afternoon near the village shop with three races — 3K, 1K and 0.5K. The temperature at race time was 10 degrees. All Barron Area School District elementary students were welcome to participate, and for the first time some Turtle Lake students took part. Parents and teachers oversaw the start and finish lines and were scattered along the routes. Goldie the Barron bear mascot rang cow bells and gave high fives while members of the Barron Kiwanis Club provided bananas, cookies and hot chocolate to the finishers.

