Barron County Habitat for Humanity invites people to join it virtually on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for an informational meeting about its homeownership program. After this meeting, Habitat for Humanity will be emailing/mailing out homeownership applications as it will have a home available in the Rice Lake area in a couple of months.
Email christy@barroncountyhabitat.org for a link to this event. Anyone unable to attend may call 715-736-0088 to make other arrangements.
