Barley is for more than booze

Art and Life
Drunk and sober
Empty and full
Guilt and grace
Cabin and home
North and south
Struggle and peace
After which we watch a glimpse of stare,
The white glistening pelt of the Milky Way,
Hear the startled bear crashing through the delta swamp below me.
In these troubled times I go inside and start a fire.— Jim Harrison, Cabin Poem
The other day, after life had handed me a big, steaming pile to deal with, I found my truck was again taking initiative and was steering me to my local watering hole. Now I'm not saying that I didn't have a choice in the matter, or that I could have made better choices, but, dammit, I was thirsty, my chores were done for the day and I was physically and mentally spent from dealing with morons. So you could say I earned a little down time. There... justified!
And lucky for me, on this day my fellow, itinerant dice-shaker and ne'er do well had also found his truck making the decision to drive him to the tavern for a little smackerel! Now, it had been some time since I had seen this particular muse of mine, so of course, after we had a couple of rounds, the talk naturally drifted to my good fortune to again be writing a food column after a hiatus, and how he was sure that I would never write again after they fired my lazy bum the first time around. Well, after a few gentle corrections to that narrative, I reminded him that it was time to get down to business, shake the damn dice, and regale me with some possible ideas that most folks might be interested in reading in recipe form. And, lo and behold, this old codger actually had a great idea! The more things change, the more they stay the same.
His idea was for a simple barley soup, which I think we can all agree is a perfect balm for this Feb ruary weather we've been having. It's also the reason for the earlier nod to Harrison, who at one time said, "People give me a hard time for putting 30 cloves of garlic in my barley soup, but then they don't have to write barley poems." Or something like that. So come on in to my kitchen and I'll see if I can whip something up. Here's what you'll need:
1/4 pound of butter
15 ears of fresh garlicminced
1 large red onion-diced
2 carrots-diced
2 stalks of celery-diced
2 red bell peppers-diced
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons each of dried thyme, oregano and basil
A couple of bay leaves
1 large SMOKED pork hock
1/2 gallon of chicken or beef stock
2-3 cups of pearled barley
In a good-sized soup pot, set your butter to melting over medium heat. Add the garlic, veggies and spices and continue to cook and stir until the veggies just start to brown and caramelize. Add your hock and your stock (look, the start of a barley poem ) and bring the whole writhing mess to a boil. Now, reduce the heat to a simmer and allow the soup to cook for a couple of hours, at least. Low and slow, folks! Now add the barley, stir it well, and then sit back for another 45 minute or so until the barley blooms and the aromas become maddening and tantalizing. At this point, if you need to, you could also add some thickener to this soup, such as a roux or corn starch slurry. When all is said and done, remove the bay leaves from the soup and commence to eating with your favorite libation, such as a hearty red wine or a glass of fine, mellow whiskey. Enjoy!
And to my fellow craps shooter, I hope this does you justice. You all have a great week, and I'll see you next week with another recipe. Be well.
Jonathan Berthel is an itinerant chef and outdoorsman who wanders the Northwoods cooking and telling stories.
