Back to Madison mat for Warrior senior Paulson

Rice Lake Warrior senior Carter Paulson looks for another 40-win season and more when he makes his second straight trip to the state high school wrestling tournament this week.
Paulson, with a 38-1 record, has a first-round bye in the 12-wrestler 170-pound weight class of Division 2. Paulson will see his first action late Friday morning, taking on either sophomore Clayton Whiting (44-1) of Oconto Falls or senior Brad Goffinet (22-6) of Cuba City.
If Paulson wins his first match, he will be back in action Friday night in the semi final round.
The state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison wraps up with finals on Saturday.
Paulson is the only Warrior to advance to state after three Rice Lake wrestlers were in sectional action Saturday in Osceola.
Sophomore Carter Schultz at 106 pounds and junior Kayden Warren at 2200 both placed fourth. The top three sectional finishers advanced to state.
Paulson went 40-7 last season, including 2-2 at state where he placed fourth at 160 pounds.
In Saturday's sectional, Paulson pinned Hunter Anderson (36-11) of Gale-Ettrrick-Trempealeau in 2:45 of the championship match.
Paulson won in the quarterfinal round by 10-4 over Ryan Matzek (24-15) of Ellsworth and in the semifinal round by 14-4 over Nathan Buchanan (32-8) of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.
Schulz (33-10) missed a state trip when he was pinned in the third period of the third place match by Carson Koss (42-8) of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Schulz went 2-2 for the sectional, opening with a 12-0 decision over Dale Ekholm (2-16) of Ellsworth before losing by 13-7 to Luke Dux (34-4) of Neillsville/Greenwood/
Loyal.
But Schulz got into the third place match when he downed Cole Braasch (26-15) of Baldwin-Woodville in the consolation semifinals, 9-1.
Warren (11-11) also went 2-2 in the sectional and also was pinned in his third place match, in the second period by Kyle Anschutz (29-14) of Ellsworth.
Warren opened with a 12-10 win over Kaleb Dobson (29-15) of Black River Falls before getting pinned by Gunner Huffmann (37-2) of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.
Warren then won in the consolation semifinals, Warren pinned Mason Baribeau (8-24) of Baldwin-Woodville in 48 seconds.
Comets' Gerber to state
Cameron Comets sophomore Tanner Gerber has qualified for state in Division 3 with a 45-1 record.
Gerber won the 113-pound sectional championship Saturday at Edgar with a technical fall against Dominic Leintz of Clear Lake in the championship match.
Gerber has a first-round bye on Thursday and will see his first action late Friday morning.
Also for Cameron in the sectional, Remington Ladd (35-12) placed fourth at 120 pounds, and Tommy Quinn (27-15) failed to place at 138.
Ladd won in the consolation semifinals to earn a shot at third place. But Ladd lost a close decision, 7-5, to Derick Vollendorf (35-10) of Ladysmith to settle for fourth place.
