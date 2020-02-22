Author to lead Fe University class in creativity

Creative expression takes many forms depending on the individual doing the creating. Whether the medium is art, writing, music, building or whatever, the creative spirit exists in everyone. A class presented by Fe University, Nurturing the Creative Spirit, is an invitation to open up to your creativity. Mercer novelist Callie Bates will lead participants on a path toward discovering their creativity and bringing their creative ideas to fruition. Join Callie for four Tuesdays, March 31 through April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mercer Library, 2648 Margaret St., Mercer.
Through fun, engaging exercises and discussion, the class will explore what it means to bring creative ideas into manifestation, for each of us individually. There will be no critique of individual work; rather, the class will focus on developing a safe space and an action plan to cultivate creative expression. Students will learn to express themselves through journaling, movement, writing and reading poetry, spending time in nature and listening and responding to music.
This class is open to everyone, from beginner to experienced creative, with a desire to explore what creativity means to them.
Callie Bates is the author of the Waking Land trilogy of fantasy novels and her essays and short stories have appeared in print and online. In addition to writing, she's a musician and certified harp therapist, and an occasional artist.
For more complete details on this course and on Fe University, visit www.feuniversity.org or call 715-561-3098 or 715-476-2881.
Information provided by Fe University.
