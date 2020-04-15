“Ziibii-Ininii” Thomas Edward Deragon Sr. of Odanah, passed into the spirit world on April 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, with loving family by his side. He was born October 13, 1950 in Odanah to William and Pearl (Arbuckle) Deragon.
Tom served in the Navy where he learned his trade of pipefitting. After his time served in the Navy, he was employed by Fraser Shipyards where he built his skills by working throughout the U.S. on various projects. He was a member of Local #11 Plumbers/Pipefitters Union.
In his younger days, Tom was a master skier and pool shark. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and making birch bark baskets. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was also a walleye warrior and a MacGyver, he was an excellent hunter and provider for his family. His last shot was a precise two for one turkey take down this past fall. Tom was a strong supporter of his treaty rights and prided himself by teaching his family how to spear, hunt, gather/process wild rice and maple syrup.
Tom married the love of his life, Sandra (Wolfe) Deragon and they celebrated 42 years of marriage and had 4 children together. Besides his wife, he is survived by 3 children, Tom (Brittny) Deragon Jr., Jennifer (Mike Stone) Deragon and Jacob Deragon Sr.; 13 grandchildren that he treasured and who adored their papa, Mahzhquad, Hunter, Niizhoo, Mikey, James Aubree, Emma, Natalie, Jacob Jr., Thomas, Lorenzo, Maci and Elianna; sisters, Patricia Deragon, Sue (John) Green, Joan (Les) Filteau and Doris Merrill; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friend, Don Kolodziejski.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, “Zaagima” Andrea Marie; parents; sister, Mary and brother, William.
Services will be traditional Midewiwin and the officiant will be Anton Treuer. The wake will begin at dusk on Thursday, April 16th and continue until the service at 10:00 am on Friday, April 17, 2020. Services will all be held at the Bad River Authority Building and burial in the Bad River Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jacob Jr., Thomas, Lorenzo, Michael Jr., James, Mahzhquad and Hunter. Pipe carriers are encouraged to bring their pipes.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.