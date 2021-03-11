Zackary Worf Alexander Howell, age 29, of Washburn, WI. passed away on March 6th 2021 at St. Marys Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 26, 1991 in Yuma, Arizona to Tracy and Glenda (Darnell) Howell. Full obituary to follow, check our website for more information on services and times.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
To plant a tree in memory of Zackary Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.