Zackary Worf Alexander Howell, age 29, of Washburn, WI. passed away on March 6th 2021 at St. Marys Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 26, 1991 in Yuma, Arizona to Tracy and Glenda (Darnell) Howell. Full obituary to follow, check our website for more information on services and times.

To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com

To plant a tree in memory of Zackary Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments