Winifred J. Gall, age 91, of Cable, WI passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Villa Marina Health and Rehabilitation Center in Superior, WI.
Winifred Jean was born September 29, 1929 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Emile and Truelove (Eyre) Chanoux. She was raised in Chicago and graduated from Schurz high school. Winifred worked as a secretary before she was joined in marriage to Fred John Gall on October 17, 1953 in Chicago. Winifred was a homemaker and began raising her six children in Des Plaines, IL. In 1971, Winifred and Fred purchased Virginia Beach Resort on Lake Owen in Cable, WI. They operated the resort until 1980 when they created condominiums on the resort property. Winifred became the rental agent for the condominiums and held this position until 2017 when she moved to Superior, WI. Throughout her life Winifred enjoyed playing tennis, going cross country skiing, and line dancing. She was also an avid card player. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cable, WI. She will be remembered as a gentle soul with a calm and loving demeanor who would welcome all to her home with a warm hug.
Winifred is survived by her five children, Gerilyn (James) Potter, of Superior, WI, Janet (Tom) Sontag of Chicago, IL, Steven (Ellen) Gall of Hudson, WI, Gregory (Margaret) Gall of St. Charles, MN, Martin (Leigh) Gall of Hayward, WI; eleven grandchildren; Justin (Laurie), James, Jeffrey, Allison (Nolan), Kaitlin, Krysti, Kassi (Ben), Natalia (Tanner), Annalise, Logan, and Nathan (Zoie), eight great grandchildren; Chase, Ella, Ali, Quinn, Ben, Alice, Annie and Gavin, brother-in-law Glenn (Kathy) Gall and nieces and nephews, Jaci, Ken, Keith, Craig, Kim, Lisa and Kevin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; son, Kenneth; and one brother, James Chanoux.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to KFE (Katy Flowers Endowment) and be sent to P.O. Box 176, Cable, WI 54821. Contributions will help to establish the Fred and Winnie Gall Memorial Community Study Room as a part of the Cable Forest Lodge Library expansion project, to be built in 2022 in Cable, Wisconsin. Please put “Gall” in the memo line. More information at www.forestlodgelibrary.org.
A memorial service celebrating Winifred’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
