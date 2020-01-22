William T. Arntsen, 80, Two Harbors, died Monday, January 20, 2020 in Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation.
Bill was born January 26, 1939 to John and Lois (Peterson) Arntsen in Washburn, where he grew up and attended schools. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1957 and continued his education at Northland College where he excelled on the basketball team. Bill was later inducted into the Northland College Basketball Hall of Fame. He was most proud of being 1 point short of scoring the most points of any player over a 4 year peroid.
Bill spent many years as a teacher and guidance counselor in both Silver Bay and Two Harbors and was instrumental in developing a life skills course to be taught in middle schools. During this time, he also spent many years as a basketball coach.
Bill was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minnesota Educator Academy, American Federation of Teachers, the Lake County Rec Board, and Lake County Youth Development.
He was well known for his green thumb, with his gardens and flowers being admired by many. In addition to gardening, Bill’s love of sports lasted right up to watching his final Packers game, with his team failing to make it to the Super Bowl. He so loved being a Minnesota Packers’ fan.
While struggling with Parkinson’s Disease and suffering the loss of both sons, he was blessed to have his high school sweetheart Shirley by his side for 58 years. Bill was a friend to all who met him and will be sadly missed by all.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jeff and Greg; brother, Lee; and sister, Andrea.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; brothers and sisters, Jeffrey (Nancy) Arntsen, Jacqueline Smith, Kristen Bobb, and Stephanie Arntsen; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Bob) Beeksma, Carol Hedican, and Janet (Rick) Kurschner; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials preferred to the Parkinson’s Research Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be from 10 AM until the 11 AM service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. To sign the online register book please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
