William Keith Heglund, formerly of Ashland, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Services, in Washburn. He was born May 16, 1929, in Ashland, the son of J.T. and Esther (Craft) Heglund.
Bill attended Ondossagon grade and high school. He served in the United States National Guard for three years. Bill worked at Minneapolis Honeywell factory, from 1944 to 1947. On June 28, 1952, he married Virginia Ottman, in Moquah. He then hauled milk and made cheese at Mountain Valley Cheese Factory, from 1947 to 1959. He then started working for Midland Services, in June of 1960 and retired in January of 1990. Bill worked part time at the Great Lakes Visitor Center, from 2000 to 2006. He was a member of Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland. Bill loved going deer hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; five children, Herbert (Alice) Heglund, Cheryl (Kim Zika) Visocky, Sandra (Mike) Sonesen, and Roger (Cody Rose) Heglund; his siblings, Karen Callahan, Van Heglund, and Gordon Heglund; his grandchildren, Dale, Jess, Brandon, Danielle, Rebecca, Jana, Scott, Erika, Joshua, Lillian, Chantelle, and Brennyn; and great-grandchildren, Amaya, Oscar, Logan, Jonah, David, Dani, Jamisen, and Jessah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jack Heglund, Nancy Heglund, Alyce Verkleer, Ruth Marsh, Ken Heglund, Allan Heglund, Ronald Heglund, Donald Heglund; a son, Howard Heglund; and a granddaughter, Audrey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.