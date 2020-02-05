William E. “Wild Willy” Gregoire, age 90, and the man with the Golden Dollar has left this earth on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Duluth, MN. He was born January 29, 1930, in Bayfield, the son of John and Olga (Solie) Gregoire and was born the eighth of ten children.
The family was very poor but were very close and loving. Bill grew up in Ashland and went to DePadua High School, in Ashland. He went into the US Army on February 26, 1951 and served for 4 years. He was married July 7, 1951 to Helen and had seven children. Bill worked at the paper mill, in Ashland, for 38 years and only missed five days in that time. During a seven-year period, he worked seven days a week and twelve hours a day. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Bill always cheered for the Ashland High School Girls Softball, Ashland Baseball, Ashland Gymnastics, and the South Shore Basketball teams. He enjoyed fishing, the Green Bay Packers, and watching sports. Bill’s greatest joys were giving away Golden Dollars and being with his family.
He is survived by his loving children, Thomas J (Laurel) Gregoire Sr., Patricia A. Hmielewski, Jean A. (Tink) Tyndall, Karen A. (Peter) Kramp, Lisa A. (Don) Igo, and Julie A. (Pam) Gregoire; nine grandchildren, Thomas Jr. (Wendy), Brett, Kristine (Luke), Vicky (Tim), Patrick (Kia), Nicky (Erik), Bobby (Marissa), Joshua (Kateri), and Derek (Jennah); eighteen great-grandchildren, Brooke, Dylan, Skye, Ashton, Marlayna, Jaiden, Jasper, Marquinn, Danika, Ellery, Welden, Thea, Marlin, Olivia, Mason, McKinley, Jaxton, and Chase; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Gregoire; and numerous nieces and
nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim “Flim” Gregoire; four sisters, Shirley, Dorothy, Elaine, and Clare; and five brothers, Clarence, Lloyd, Ray, Ozzie, and John.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Ashland, with Deacon Roger Cadotte officiating. Veterans service will be held following the service at the church with the United Chequamegon Veterans. Spring inurnment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, in Washburn. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the church.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services, of Ashland.
Now that I am gone, all I want to say to those left on this earth is “Live life a day at a time, just like I did”.
