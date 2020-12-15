William (Bill) Thomas Pagac, 75, of Chippewa Falls died at home on December 5, 2020, after a three-year battle with glioblastoma cancer.
Bill was born on October 1, 1945, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to James and Clara (Treba) Pagac. He graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1963. His career began at Kelsey Welding in Kenosha. The business was bought out by Snap-On where he worked for over 40 years. While working, Bill attended night classes for many years: first at Gateway Technical College earning an Associate degree in Mechanical Design, then at the University of Wisconsin--Parkside, earning a BS in Applied Science and Technology, and finally achieving an MBA from UW--Parkside. He was instrumental in product development, design, and safety of Snap-On tools, obtaining 9 patents. He was especially proud of the flank drive plus wrench which is still popular today. Bill was a man of many talents and could fix or engineer just about anything.
Bill was an avid pool player, playing in leagues in Ashland, Kenosha, and Eau Claire. He competed in countless tournaments throughout his life, shot league trap, as well as belonged to a 4-wheeler club.
Bill was fortunate to travel to 15 foreign countries and numerous U.S. states for both pleasure with family and for business; the most memorable being Australia, China, Poland, and New York.
He was a member St, Peter Catholic Church of Dauby in Benoit, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his children, John and Michelle; his brothers and sisters: Jackie Specht, Brigham City, Utah; Ron (Judy) Washburn; Shirley (Dale) Carli, Ashland; Nancy, Washburn; and Jim, Ashland; special friend, Nancy Walker, Altoona; lifetime best friend Fred Nyara, Kenosha; ex-wife Alice Ktejik, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Vince Specht.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established by the family.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. Frost Funeral Home of Ashland is handling the arrangements.
