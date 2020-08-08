William A. Kerr, age 92, died Tue., July 28, 2020. Born in Ashland, WI, on Oct. 21, 1927, to Anthony and Olive (nee White) Kerr. Survived by his son William A. (Colleen) Kerr; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and his sister Nyla (Bob) Huber. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Rose (nee Mackey) Kerr, second wife Rose (nee Belyew) Kerr, daughter Charmaine Newton, son Richard Kerr, brothers Robert, Harry, Lyle, Ray and James Kerr and sister Luella Rogers. No formal services will be held. His cremated remains will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Highbridge, WI. Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Kerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
