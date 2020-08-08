Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT IRON...SOUTHERN ASHLAND...PRICE AND SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES... AT 328 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BESSEMER, TO NEAR COUDERAY, AND MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH, PEA SIZE HAIL, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, AND FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. THESE STORMS WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF PRICE, IRON, SOUTHERN ASHLAND AND SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS... CONNORS LAKE, VAN BUSKIRK, PIKE LAKE, DEER LAKE, GILE FLOWAGE, MANITOWISH, OJIBWA, ISLAND LAKE IRON COUNTY, WILSON LAKE NEAR PHILLIPS AND FISHER LAKE. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD, THE ROAD MAY BE WASHED OUT.