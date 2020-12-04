William A. Dahl, age 75 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Nov 28, 2020 at his hunting camp in Herbster, WI. Bill was born Apr 16, 1945 in Ashland, the son of William and Grace (Finlinski) Dahl.
Bill graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland and entered the U.S. Navy in 1964 serving aboard the USS Cone, where he served a three year deployment. After returning home, he entered into the heating and cooling business with his friend and partner Ray Blazek. Together they owned and operated Colby Heating and Cooling for over 40 years until retiring. On June 25, 1994 he was united in marriage to Margaret M. Otto in Ashland. Bill and Margaret moved to Mellen, WI in 2016 to be closer to his step-children. He enjoyed camping, hunting and staying at “the coop” with his hunting buddies and playing cards with his close friends at the United Chequamegon Area Veterans Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret, of Mellen; step-children, Edward McKay, Jr. of Highbridge, WI, Rick McKay of Ironwood, MI, Tina (Hugh) Vernoski of Mellen and Jason McKay of Mellen; brother, Peter (Karen) Dahl of Silverdale, WA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three nephews, Jarod, Nicholas and Brady; one niece, Shannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael and sisters, Josie and Susan.
A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held at a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI is assisting the family.
Online condolences for Bill’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.