Wayne Smith of Iron River, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona where he and his wife Lynette were spending the winter.
Wayne was born September 24, 1933 in Ironwood, MI, the son of Walter and Eleanore Smith. He served as a Water Specialist with the army in Korea. He was an active member of the Iron River Lions Club for over 40 years and served a term as District Governor. He was a lifetime member of both the Amerian Legion and VFW. He was a long time member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and took pride in knowing that he was able to help with the building of the new church.
Wayne's early career was spent in building supply and lumber sales on the road and later, running the Iron River Building & Home Center along with his partners Don and Cal, his first wife Betty and, for a time, his son Paul. He was also a partner in the Lumbermen's Motel & Restaurant in Iron River.
In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and 'snow-birding' in Earp, California and Lake Havasu City, Arizona with his loving wife of 23 Years, Lynette & weekly cribbage and Brandy Manhattens on the deck ("Saturday Night Live"). He will also be missed by Danny and the crew at morning coffee in Iron River,
Wayne was pre-deceased by his parents, first wife Betty, Brother Richard & son Paul. He is survived by his wife Lynette, children Linda Smith and Craig (Cindy)Smith, step-children David (Jaime) Teppo & Casey Goldberg, grandsons Logan Bong, Nathan Smith & David James Teppo, brother Rod (Jean), Aunt Shirley Aimone as well as extended family and many friends.
A celebration of Wayne's life is being planned to be held in Iron River, WI on Memorial Day weekend.
