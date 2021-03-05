Wayne and Liane Bystrom

Our beloved parents, Wayne Rolland Bystrom, 89, and Liane Adele (Lotz) Bystrom, 87, of New Brighton, MN, passed away just four days apart after 65 years of marriage. With children by their sides, we lost our precious mother, Liane, on February 19, 2021 and our dear father, Wayne, on February 23, 2021.
Wayne and Liane are survived by children Bradley (Hongna) Bystrom, Craig (Leigh) Bystrom, Cheryl (William) Campbell, Mark (Jacquie) Bystrom, and Dawn (Scott) Bugge; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and Liane’s siblings Richard (Joyce) Lotz, Judy Olson, and Ron (Cheri) Lotz. Wayne and Liane were preceded in death by their parents and Liane’s brother Jerry Lotz and brother-in-law Donald Olson.
Wayne was born to Joseph and Evelyn Bystrom in Ashland, Wisconsin in 1931 and Liane was born to Erich and Helen Lotz in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1933. They met while working together in Minneapolis. A Korean War veteran, Wayne served in the United States Navy as a jet starter on the flight deck of the USS Essex from 1951 to 1955. Wayne and Liane were married in 1955. Wayne achieved a lifelong career in banking and Liane dedicated her life to raising their family.
Wayne and Liane treasured their loved ones and created a home that was warm and welcoming to all. Their tradition of weekly Sunday night dinners drew generations of family and friends where stories, laughter and abundant meals were shared year after year. They were adored by all who knew them and leave a legacy of unparalleled kindness, love and generosity. They will be lovingly remembered and their traditions carried on with pride.
A spring memorial will be held to celebrate their lives at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland,
