Our dear husband, father and grandfather, Waldemar “Wally” W. Hanson, age 88 of Glidden, WI left this earth on Friday, Feb 21, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Wally was born Apr 5, 1931 in Mason, WI the son of George M. and Myrtle L. (Hyke) Hanson.
He was the sixth of 15 children and his childhood was spent in Mellen, WI. There he worked with his family in the logging business and later enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949. He met the love of his life, Marjorie A. Eder and on Apr 21, 1952 they were united in marriage, a union that endured for 68 years. They started their married life in Milwaukee where he was employed at the Schlitz Brewery. Later they moved to Silver Bay, MN where he was employed with a mining company. They then moved to Glidden where they built their home and raised their family. Together they worked their own logging business which led to owning and operating their own sawmill until their retirement in 1993. Wally was truly a jack-of-all- trades. Together they raised five children which they gifted property that surrounded their homestead. They then helped them build their own homes north of Glidden, which has become affectionately known as “Tootieville.” Wally loved his family, horses and Fords. He took great pride in keeping up his home and yard. He was always ready for a political debate or to give you his opinion from the comfort of his easy chair while visiting with family.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie “Toots” of Glidden; children, Brenda (James) BeBeau , Vickie Stencil, Kurt Hanson, Kim (Elizabeth) Hanson and Tammy (Dale) Eichmann all of Glidden; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Otto of Ashland, WI and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers, Fred, John, George, Bill, Keith, Bob, Dick and Little George as well as five sisters, Josephine, Betty, Mary, Donna and Beverly.
A Funeral Service for Waldemar will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 at the Glidden Assembly of God Church in Glidden, WI with Pastor Brock Brandenburg officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church in Glidden and continue until the hour of service.
Spring interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery, Morse, WI.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Wally’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
