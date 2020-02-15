Vivian F. Swanson, age 93, of Washburn, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Northern Lights Health Care in Washburn. She was born on January 20, 1927 in the country outside of Washburn, to parents Reuben and Myrtle (Harvey) Lines.
She lived on the family farm on the west end of Long Lake and her father Reuben passed away before she was one-year-old. Her family moved to Iowa in about 1930 and then back to Wisconsin in about 1932 because the farm they lived on had a foreclosure. Vivian started kindergarten at the age of 4 and lived near Cornucopia, WI. with her uncle Bill and aunt Clara just below the little mountain. She went to school there in the 1st grade at the age of 5. She then moved to Iron River and lived there from 1933-1935 and attended school there for the 2nd and 3rd grades. Vivian lived with her uncle Clarence and aunt Nettie and her grandparents Scott and Mary Harvey in the Washburn area from 1935-1944 and attended the Long Lake School House for grades 4-8. She went onto high school at graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1944. After high school, she attended Ashland County Normal School from 1944-1946 and received a teaching degree, while living in an apartment with Marion Harvey in Ashland.
Vivian taught grades 1-8 for two years from 1946-1948 at the Highland Country School. She was head cook at the Washburn Rest Home and was head cook for the Washburn Schools. She was also a volunteer worker at the Washburn Thrift Shop, was on the Board of Directors for V.I.P. and was a long time member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn.
She is survived by 2 sons, Lloyd (Vicki) Swanson and Duane (Linda) Swanson both of Sitka, Alaska, 5 grandchildren, Jason (Vanessa) Swanson and their children Riley and McKinley of Redmond, Wash., Heather (Brett) Allio and their children Dylan, Brady and Alyssa of Juneau, Alaska, Nicki (Scott) McArthur and their children Evan (Corina), Whitney and Kyleigh of Sitka, Alaska, Erik (Chie) Swanson and children Kai and Aiya of Honolulu, Hawaii and Aaron Swanson and his children Jacob and John of Sitka, Alaska and one sister, Phyllis Rode.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Ernie” Swanson, her parents, 4 half-brothers, Lewis, Frank, Eddie and Harry and a sister, Ruby Aspinall.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn and will be followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.