Viola M. Neveaux, age 93, of Odanah, passed away, Tuesday, March 02, 2021 in Ashland. She was born March 30, 1927 in Odanah.
Viola worked as a community health representative for the Bad River Tribe and was a Bad River American Legion Auxiliary member.
She is survived by her children, Denise Neveaux, Jean Neveaux, Diane Neveaux and Paul (Kara) Neveaux; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Ralph Dashner and Karen Neveaux; seven brothers and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will follow in the Odanah Cemetery.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Frost Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
