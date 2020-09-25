It’s with great sadness that his family announces the peaceful passing of Victor E. Sosin, Jr. on September 21 surrounded by his family. He was born 84 years ago in Chicago, Illinois to Victor and Sylvia (Impola) Sosin. He spent his younger years on a family farm in Marengo, Wisconsin. He was affectionately known by his nickname “Butch”. He attended Ashland High School and spent a year at Northland College prior to his appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point in New York, graduating in 1959. While at the Academy, he met his future wife, Ann Marie (LaSala) and they were married on April 9, 1960. He served on a Destroyer, next at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as a liaison officer then at Little Creek, Virginia as an instructor at the Amphibious School. He retired in 1965 with the rank of Lieutenant. He continued in the Reserves for a few years after moving the family to Connecticut for a new position as an Engineer at General Dynamics/Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut.
In the 80’s during the nuclear reactor problems in Pennsylvania and Montana, he was part of the team that was sent to contain the hot spots. Later, in that decade, he was sent upstate New York to manage their submarine radiological training prototype before returning to the Groton site. He retired from Electric Boat after 33 years.
During the children’s school years, he became involved in coaching their various sports as well as volunteering in community projects. He participated in adult volleyball, bowling, tried skiing and joined local organizations. He and Ann Marie became fans of the UCONN Woman’s basketball team, catching most games and one of the winning Final Four Contests in San Antonio.
Vic and Ann Marie travelled extensively throughout Europe and the United States.
Restless, Vic took a part-time job at the new Home Depot store, mostly as a social outlet where he could play with the newest tools. That lasted 23 years before he retired once again.
Victor is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ann Marie; his sister Barbara (Don) Tover of Mellen and brother Dan (Marge) of Marengo. Also, his children Russ, Grace, Diane, and Bruce and their families. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be conducted on September 28th in Connecticut.
