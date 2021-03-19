Very Reverend Kevin M. Gordon

Father Kevin M. Gordon passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 2, 1943 in Hayward, WI, the son of Lawrence and Helen (Hessing) Gordon. His childhood was spent in Red Cliff and he attended St. Francis Catholic grade school. Later, he went on to graduate from St. Joseph’s High School in Westmont, IL. He attended Upper Iowa University and received a degree in nursing. He started his seminary education at Scared Heart in Hales Corners, and received a Master’s Degree in Divinity. Before his priesthood, he had a career in nursing, in respiratory therapy, and as a health care administrator in Marshfield and Ladysmith, WI.
In 1983, Father Kevin was appointed Associate Pastor for the Cathedral in Superior, WI. From 1988-1991, he was appointed Pastor for St. Joseph in Rice Lake, WI, St. Pius X in Solon Springs, WI, St. Anthony of Padua, in Gordon, WI, St. Mary’s in Minong, WI, and St. Williams in Pattison Park. In 2010, he was appointed Sacramental Minister for St. William in Foxboro/Superior. In 2011, he was the Sacramental Minister for Holy Family in Bayfield, WI, St. Ann’s in Cornucopia, WI, St. Joseph’s in LaPointe, WI, St. Louis in Washburn, WI, and St. Francis in Red Cliff, WI, and a year later he was appointed Pastor for these same churches. Father Kevin continued to serve the Catholic Communities of the Bayfield Peninsula until his retirement in 2018. He celebrated his 35th Jubilee Mass in July of 2018.
In 1986, he was elected to the Priest Personnel Board, he also served as Director of Vocations and Seminarians from 1986-2002; 1990-2002, he served as the Secretary for the Priest Personnel Board; appointed to Diocesan Coordinator of Health Affairs in 1993; Dean of Northwest Deanery in 1994; Chaplain Knights of Columbus Council #2137; Priest Personnel Board (4 year term) in 1998; Vicar for Priests and appointed to Presbyteral Council/Diocesan Consultors and Priest Personnel (4 year term) in 2003 and was reappointed in 2007; and was the Chaplain Knights of Columbus Council #6702 Washburn, WI from 2017.
Father has been a very special part of the northern Wisconsin communities. He has truly been dedicated to the people; serving the people at funerals, weddings, baptisms, and many other family needs.
He is survived by his siblings, sisters, Kathi (Peter) Schuchardt and Joyce (Paul) Gordon-Bratti; a brother, Tom (Linda) Gordon Sr.; nephews and nieces, Nicholas (Kelly) Schuchardt, Sarah (Wolf Ruhmann) Schuchardt; Lisa (Craig) Weber, Loren (Stacy) LaPointe, Leonard (Kate) LaPointe, Thomas Gordon Jr., and Samara Gordon; and numerous grand nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gerald and Philip.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bayfield, WI, with Father Jim Tobolski, Father Greg Hopefl, and Most Reverend James P. Powers, Bishop of the Superior Dioceses officiating. A Native prayer and eagle song will be performed by James Pete, Mary Pete, and Rob Goslin. This service will be live streamed for public viewing at https://www.facebook.com/bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes. A private family interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Bayfield, WI. The family would also like to invite everyone to a public memorial service that will be planned as soon as we all can be together safely.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
