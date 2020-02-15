Vernon Joseph “Junior” Defoe II, age 78 of Lac du Flambeau, WI died on Sunday, January 26th at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. Vernon was born on March 30, 1941 in Hayward, WI the son of Vernon J. and Cecelia (nee Smart) Defoe I.

Traditional Native American Services were held on January 29th in Lac du Flambeau, WI

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Defoe, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments