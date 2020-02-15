Vernon Joseph “Junior” Defoe II, age 78 of Lac du Flambeau, WI died on Sunday, January 26th at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. Vernon was born on March 30, 1941 in Hayward, WI the son of Vernon J. and Cecelia (nee Smart) Defoe I.
Traditional Native American Services were held on January 29th in Lac du Flambeau, WI
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.