Thomas W. Klamerus of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on July 18, 2020. Born in Ashland, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Klamerus.
He graduated from DePadua High School, Ashland, WI in 1952. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janet, of 51 years. He is survived by his daughter Amy Shay (Frank IV) and grandchildren Sarah and Frank V. He also leaves behind three brothers, William, Robert, and Richard Klamerus.
