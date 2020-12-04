Thomas R. Pufall, “Bomber” age 62 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Nov 28, 2020 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN after a short but feisty battle with Gallbladder Cancer. Tom was born in Ashland the son of Richard and Gigi Pufall. Richard would hold the baby above his head and make him fly around the room calling him the “Bay City Bomber”. Later shortened to just “Bomber”. Tom remained close to his parents and helped them with whatever and whenever they needed him.
Tom was a Wannabe, and was united in marriage to the love of his life Gail T. Maday. Together they celebrated 37 year together. The Gems of their life are their Family, Daughters Melanie (Chaz) Connors and Theresa (Scot) Pufall. Grandchildren Patrick, Kelsey and Charles Jr. Being a Family man, Tom supported them in every way possible. Often you could see him taking batting practice or trying to return a mean serve in the tennis court. Sometimes taking a tennis ball to the chest.
He enjoyed the great outdoors, and in the spring and fall he could be found with his buddy John, in the stream trying to catch the elusive “King Salmon” Keyword being try. Tom also kept his bird feeders full. Proud of his beautiful big blue jay and cardinals. Squirrels and Chipmunks also joined the feast. Please be careful when riding in the East end of Fat Squirrels trying to cross 6th street. They may be someone's entertainment.
Being a big Union man, Tom was Vice President of the Local #1104 at the Paper Mill. When it closed, he took the job at Northwest CEP to implement a grant to assist displaced workers to gain training and employment. He was so good at this line of work that after the grant ran out CEP continued his employment there. He was dedicated and respectful of those he served there.
Other survivors include brothers, Tim (Tammy), Terry (Bev), Donald (Roberta) and Scott (Caroline); sisters, Shari (Tom) Nutt and Susan (Bob) Gerenz; brother-in-law, Melvin Maday (Sharon); sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Salawater, Rae Ann Maday and Doreen Maday; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, John Hennell and Tom Kovach as well as his canine companion, Coco.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gigi, father-in-law, Ray Maday and mother-in-law, Patricia Maday and brother-in-law John “Spud” Maday.
Because of the COVID CRISIS a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Tom will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah. Burial in the Bad River Cemetery in Odanah will immediately follow the Mass.
A public celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the MMC Cancer Center and the ICU Nurses at St. Mary’s for excellent care and compassion.
Go Badgers, Packers and Brewers!!
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Bomber’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.