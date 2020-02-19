Thomas F. O’Connor Sr. (Ozhaashaa-Niigig or Slippery Otter), age 78, of Odanah, WI passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 18, 1941, in Hayward, the son of Fredrick and Rachael (Wesley) Connors.
He was in the US Army and served in Korea. On November 8, 1975, he married Georgeann Schwiesow, in Ashland, WI. Thomas worked for the LCO Ojibwe School, Frasier Shipyards, in Superior, Lakehead Construction Company, in Superior, and Bad River Trails. He helped build the Madeline Island Ferry’s.
Thomas was the Bad River Treasurer and a volunteer for the Bad River Fire and EMS services. Thomas was an avid fan of NASCAR, UConn Huskies Women's basketball, Tennessee Volunteers football, the Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodcarving, drawing, going to Pow Wows, going to the Casino and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his five children, Dawn O’Connor, Odanah, Tommy (Melissa) O’Connor, Ashland, David (Kathryn) O’Connor, Madison, Alicia O’Connor, Odanah, and Amanda O’Connor, Odanah; four grandchildren, Faith, Avery, Ava, and Ellie; three sisters, Isabelle “Dolly” Kappeler, Odanah, Carolyn (Micki) Connors, Cloquet, MN, Susan Moore, Odanah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Rachael; wife, Georgeann; a daughter, Wendy Sue O’Connor; five brothers, Joseph (Chico), Frank (Bootsie), Robert (Bobby Jones), Warren (Coonie), and Charles (Hawk); and two sisters, Agnes (Sis) Shananaquet and Patricia Rayford.
Traditional services were held 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Bad River Community Center, in Odanah, Bob Williams, Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe officiated. Visitation was held after 5:00 PM, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Bad River Community Center. Interment will take place in the Odanah Cemetery.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland.
