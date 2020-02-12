Thomas B. Stenman

Thomas B. Stenman, 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb 6, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1932 in Ashland, WI the son of Robert and Alice (Bloomquist) Stenman.

Thomas was in the United States Air Force for most of his life and served his country proudly. He loved trains, classical music, books and had a deep faith.

He is survived by his children; Jennifer (Larry) Kemp, Sarah (Thomas) Torpey, Thomas Stenman, Mary Alice Stenman & Stephanie (James) Prout; 12 Grandchildren & 13 Great – Grandchildren; Significant other Geraldine Fix.

A Memorial Service for Thomas will be held at 1:30 p.m Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland, WI with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m and continue until the hour of service.

Interment will take place in the spring.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

