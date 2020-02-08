Thomas B. Stenman, 87, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Thomas was born on May 30, 1932 in Ashland, WI the son of Robert and Alice (Bloomquist) Stenman.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.

