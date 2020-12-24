Weather Alert

...SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WINDING DOWN... .A strong winter storm is pulling east of the area this morning. We still have moderate to heavy snow affecting parts of northern Wisconsin along with strong northwest winds, causing blowing and drifting of the snow. However, conditions are improving rapidly and have allowed all blizzard warnings to end as of 4 AM. Conditions may still be hazardous for a few more hours in the former blizzard warning areas, but should be improving rapidly. Lake Effect and terrain effect snow will continue this morning along the South Shore of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin, but should slowly end from west to east, with winter storm warnings continuing there. In addition to the snow and wind, wind chill values from 25 below to 35 below zero are expected this morning across much of northern Minnesota. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, except 1 to 8 inches for northern Iron and Ashland counties. * WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&