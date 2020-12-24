...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds
20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until midnight
CST tonight. For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
