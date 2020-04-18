Theodore Paul Anderson, age 58, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1961, in Ashland, the son of Alf L. and Eunice (Gervais) Anderson. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.

To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments