Theodore Paul Anderson, age 58, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1961, in Ashland, the son of Alf L. and Eunice (Gervais) Anderson. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
