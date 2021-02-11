Sylvia Guldseth Sjolie (July 11, 1932 - December 27, 2020) was born in Beijing, China, where her parents served as medical missionaries. Sylvia graduated from High School at Augustana Academy (Canton, SD) and trained to be a Registered Nurse at Fairview Hospital School of Nursing (Minneapolis, MN). Sylvia excelled in the sciences. She had great respect for music and was a gifted singer and cellist.
Sylvia married James Enger Sjolie in 1957. They lived in St. Paul, MN, while James completed his studies for the ministry at Luther Seminary and was ordained in 1959. Sylvia gave birth to three children, Elsa, Martin, and Sarah. The family lived in parsonages in Kerkhoven, Wells, and Montevideo, MN, and Barron, WI. Sylvia worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes and was a Hospice nurse in Bayfield, where James served as pastor of two congregations in Bayfield and Cornucopia. The couple retired in 1996 and moved to a home in Duluth a year later. In 2013, they relocated to Nicolet Highlands in De Pere. James and Sylvia attended many music events together on the SNC campus and in the Fox Valley community.
Sylvia passed away at the age of 88 at Unity Hospice in De Pere. She was a life-long diabetic and breast cancer survivor.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, James Sjolie, her daughter and son in law, Elsa Ruth and Rob Calhoon, of Lake Nebagamon, WI, her son John Martin of Seattle, WA, her daughter and son in law, Sarah and Andrew Parks of De Pere, her grandchildren, Elin Ruth Erickson (Arjun Soundararajan), Emily Erickson Raycraft (Anthony Raycraft), Liesa Erickson (Kenneth Wolleat, fiancé), and Anna and Eric Parks.
Memorial gifts preferred to Unity Hospice in De Pere or ELCA World Hunger. For a complete obituary, visit https://www.hansenfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Sylvia-Sjolie/
