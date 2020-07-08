Susan Kaye Denk, age 56, of Grand View, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born on December 17, 1963 in Stoughton, the daughter of Terrence Denk and Delores Kittleson.
Susan graduated from South Shore High School in 1982 and later graduated from Gogebic Community College with a degree in business administration. She worked as a court reporter and legal secretary for 15 years. For the past 24 years, she has been working as an executive secretary for the Bad River Casino and everyone there was like a second family to her. Susan was a wonderful singer and dancer, along with being a dance instructor for people of all ages for many years. She even helped teach the Nutcracker dance in Ashland. She was a huge fan of the Christmas season and always had a Christmas tree up in her home all year long. She was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and was very involved in her church community. Susan was one of the best cooks in her family and some of her family favorites will be hard to duplicate. Susan had such love for her son, Kique and was so proud of his service in the Navy. When she couldn’t see him, her nieces Chelsea and Kierstyn filled her world with love.
She is survived by a son, Enrique “Kique” Denk Franco – Washington, her mom, Delores “Dee” Kittleson – Grand View, 3 sisters, Erica (Scott) Fibert – Washburn, Tori (Casey) Downs – McFarland and Tami (Adam) Lawinger – McFarland and 7 nieces, Chelsea, Kierstyn, Jayden, Kierra, Allexia, Tera and Aubri.
She was preceded in death by her father and an infant son, Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn, with Fr. Joseph Kumar officiating. (Everyone is encouraged to please wear your facemasks) Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation held prior to the funeral. Burial will be held on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at the Grand View Cemetery.
Due to COVID, Susan's family has decided to have a virtual viewing option for her funeral for friends and family who choose not to travel or be in attendance. We understand the circumstances and want you to still be a part of this day to remember this wonderful woman. You will need to have Zoom downloaded on your computer or smart device. Use the information below to 1) download Zoom, 2) access the meeting, and 3) enter the meeting ID and password. Participants will be in listening/viewing mode only.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85924634818?pwd=Y2pGUHFXaUN4K0hDOUFOWnlhSlRMUT09
Meeting ID: 859 2463 4818
Password: 558416
Thank you all for your love and kind words. She will be greatly missed by many.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
