Sue Ropiak, loving wife and mother, passed away in Kenosha at the age of 72 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Sue was born in Matlock, Derbyshire England to Stanley and Elizabeth (Rhodes) Ritchie.
On March 23, 1968, Sue married former Ashland resident Tom Ropiak in Racine where they resided for the past 52 years and raised their two sons, Rick and Dan.
Sue was a homemaker that included raising her boys and babysitting for her family and close friends. When her grandchildren came along she became a Nana and started to help with raising her second family.
Later in life quilting and book reading took up most of her free time. There was also time for her and Tom to attend the grandkids school & sporting events, travel and they were most fortunate to have taken countless trips to England to visit her elderly mother.
Sue was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Ann, her in-laws, Joseph and Virginia Ropiak and brother-laws Jim Tatlow and Don Eckert.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years Tom, sons Richard (Heather), Daniel (Melissa) and grandchildren, Jasmine, Colin, Madelyn, Tristan, Amelia and Charlotte. She is further survived by her in-laws Bob and Susie Ropiak, Kathy Eckert, Beth and Kevin Parco, James Ropiak and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to the current health situation private services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Racine. A public celebration of Sue’s life will be held and announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.