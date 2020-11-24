Steven Charles Maderich, age 68, of Washburn, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s-Essentia Health, in Duluth, MN. He was born October 12, 1952, in Ashland, the son of Marvin and Marjorie (Bartol) Maderich.
In 1971, he graduated from Ashland High School. He served in the Sea Bees of the US Navy Construction Battalion, from 1973 to 1977; serving in many places, such as Guam and the Island of Diego Garcia. He received a degree in Operating Engineering from the Fox Technical School. Steve worked for Roffers Construction, Mathy Construction, and prior to retiring for the Town of Barksdale. He was a member of the Ashland Rod and Gun Club. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, stream fishing for trout, and being in the woods. He was an avid Packer fan. Steve loved to spend time with friends and family talking and exchanging tall tales over a cold beer. Steve had many setbacks in life, including being accidentally shot as a teenager, battling Multiple Sclerosis for decades, having heart surgery, having a close call with a surgical complication, and most recently cancer. He never let any of these setbacks get him down and continued to hang on to cherish life and his passions. He was an inspiration to many.
He is survived by his three brothers, Jim (Gary Tuskan) Maderich, Thomas Maderich, and Dan Maderich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael in 2000.
Private family services will be held.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Service.
