Stacy Marie Butterfield, age 39, of Cable, passed away after a courageous battle with MS on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. She was born January 14, 1981 in Ashland, the daughter of Jim and Diana Kangas.
Stacy attended schools in Bayfield and later in Washburn where she met her future husband, Edwin Butterfield. The couple were united in marriage on August 1, 2009 in Washburn. Stacy was a loving mother of three children and worked as a waitress at The Egg Toss in Bayfield.
Stacy was a proud member of the Red Cliff Tribe. She enjoyed sweatshirt shopping and looking for collectables at garage sales. She also liked listening to country music, drinking coffee with friends and having make-up parties with her girls.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin Butterfield; children, Maucaylyn Kangas, Latoya Butterfield and Preston Butterfield; parents, Jim and Diana Kangas; brothers, AJ and James Kangas; grandparents, Joyce Livingston and David and Carol Kangas; special auntie, Grace Ann Livingston; father-in-law, Larry Butterfield Sr.; brothers-in-law, Larry Jr. and James Butterfield; and uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Haven Livingston, Elma Peterson, Wilfred and Marie Lokojarvi, Alvin and Linda Glasenapp; mother-in-law, Mildred Butterfield; and sister-in-law, Patty Hanson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Red Cliff Elderly Center with Jim Pete officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the Center.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
