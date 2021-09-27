The Washburn boys soccer team remained unbeaten after a 2-2 tie with also-unbeaten Spooner (7-0-2) Sept. 21. The game saw the Castle Guards come back twice from a goal down, scoring the tying goal with 3 minutes left. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the team beat Three Lakes (3-3-3) in a physical 1-0 match. Washburn completes a five-game road stretch by visiting Ashland Tuesday and St. Croix Falls Friday.
