Washburn soccer
SARAH WROBLEWSKI

The Washburn boys soccer team remained unbeaten after a 2-2 tie with also-unbeaten Spooner (7-0-2) Sept. 21. The game saw the Castle Guards come back twice from a goal down, scoring the tying goal with 3 minutes left. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the team beat Three Lakes (3-3-3) in a physical 1-0 match. Washburn completes a five-game road stretch by visiting Ashland Tuesday and St. Croix Falls Friday.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments