washburn champs

The Washburn girls volleyball team are the new Division II state volleyball champions.

The Castle Guards went 25-22, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-21 to defeat Broadhead-Juda Saturday afternoon. 

The girls collapsed in a small but enthusiastic dogpile after winning the fourth game.

A welcome-home celebration was planned for Saturday evening at the high school gym at 8:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

