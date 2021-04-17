The Washburn girls volleyball team are the new Division II state volleyball champions.
The Castle Guards went 25-22, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-21 to defeat Broadhead-Juda Saturday afternoon.
The girls collapsed in a small but enthusiastic dogpile after winning the fourth game.
A welcome-home celebration was planned for Saturday evening at the high school gym at 8:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
