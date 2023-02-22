TWISH

(Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum)

Much has been made in the distant and recent past about the Valhalla Ski area. Note the ski jump at the far right, accompanied by several additional slopes. This picture from 1935 may represent the heyday of the remarkable area that hosted world-class and national-level ski jumpers. Visiting the area today, the cabin warming house remains, and skiing still exists — but now of the Nordic variety. As for the hill? To the naked eye there is scarcely a hint it once served as a recreation center for anything other than wildlife. 

