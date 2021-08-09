Saturday’s 5K Cliff Swim in Bayfield, formerly known as the Point to La Pointe swim, drew competitors and recreational swimmers from all over the region. The men’s race was won by Craig Fredericksen of West Bend with a time of 47 minutes, 51 seconds, and Emily Jacobs of Duluth prevailed in the women’s race, 52 minutes 31 seconds. (Contributed photo)
