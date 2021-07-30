Stricker

(Contributed photo)

The Tony Osredkar Memorial Award is presented every year to Ashland High School's most outstanding wrestler. This year’s recipient is Jared Stricker.

Stricker was selected based on his exceptional four-year wrestling career, academics and student-community involvement. Stricker will be furthering his academics and wrestling this fall while attending college at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.

Pictured are wrestling Coach Joe Hasskamp (from left), Diane Schwiesow (Tony Osredkar’s sister), Stricker, and William "Bud" Osredkar Jr.

Information provided by Ashland High School wrestling program and the Osredkar family.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments