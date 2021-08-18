Individual Standings
Shooter Total Avg Rounds Straights Team
JOE YACHINICH 359 23.93 15 4 KULLY'S TRUCK ACCY'S
BRIAN MRNAK 359 23.93 15 5 SCARED HITLESS
JAYSON LUNDA 348 23.20 15 1 FRENCHIES AUTO
ANDY PARENT 343 22.87 15 RAY'S AUTO
MATT HYOPPONEN 339 22.60 15 SCARED HITLESS
DAVE GUTSCH 333 22.20 15 1 4-SEASON AIR
MARK MACKEY 332 22.13 15 1 C.G. BRETTING MAN.
BOB TOMLINSON 332 22.13 15 4-SEASON AIR
TAD BRETTING 331 22.07 15 1 RAY'S AUTO
RALPH BRZEZINSKI 329 21.93 15 SCARED HITLESS
