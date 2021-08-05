Individual Standings
Shooter Total Avg Rounds Straights Team
BRIAN MRNAK 335 23.93 14 5 SCARED HITLESS
JOE YACHINICH 334 23.86 14 3 KULLY'S TRUCK ACCY'S
JAYSON LUNDA 324 23.14 14 1 FRENCHIES AUTO
ANDY PARENT 319 22.79 14 RAY'S AUTO
MATT HYOPPONEN 315 22.50 14 SCARED HITLESS
ISAAC HASSKAMP 312 22.29 14 1 NORTHERN CLEARING
TAD BRETTING 310 22.14 14 1 RAY'S AUTO
DAVE GUTSCH 309 22.07 14 1 4-SEASON AIR
BOB TOMLINSON 309 22.07 14 4-SEASON AIR
CHRIS CHOLWEK 309 22.07 14 1 WASHBURN SPORT
