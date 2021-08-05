                 Individual Standings

Shooter                               Total  Avg  Rounds Straights Team

BRIAN MRNAK                  335  23.93   14        5    SCARED HITLESS

JOE YACHINICH                 334  23.86   14        3    KULLY'S TRUCK ACCY'S

JAYSON LUNDA                324  23.14   14        1    FRENCHIES AUTO

ANDY PARENT                  319  22.79   14             RAY'S AUTO

MATT HYOPPONEN        315  22.50   14             SCARED HITLESS

ISAAC HASSKAMP            312  22.29   14        1    NORTHERN CLEARING

TAD BRETTING                   310  22.14   14        1    RAY'S AUTO

DAVE GUTSCH                  309  22.07   14        1    4-SEASON AIR

BOB TOMLINSON              309  22.07   14             4-SEASON AIR

CHRIS CHOLWEK              309  22.07   14        1    WASHBURN SPORT

