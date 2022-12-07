...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It's widely promoted among coaches that top-notch players or unusually gifted athletes should specialize in a specific sport, versus playing multiple sports, as a preferred path to a scholarship and perhaps a professional career. In densely populated areas such as Milwaukee and Madison in particular, this is more of a rule than a recommendation. Which brings me to what is, frankly, a bunch of hooey.
Our best athletes in the Northwoods can and do compete at the highest levels against sport specialists from other parts of the state, Midwest, and even nationally in elite tournament action. How do they do this? They bite down hard and develop considerable — if incomplete — skills in their sports of choice over summer. Take scholarship athletes from Ashland: volleyball players Brynn Erickson, Grace Moravchik, and baseball player Marcus Kruzan; and South Shore's Lily Truchon, a UW-Stevens Point basketball signee. Until this season, when Moravchik chose to cool her heels and held off on basketball, these three young women competed in volleyball, basketball and track. Truchon added cross country into the mix giving her, you got it, four sports. Kruzan, who like Moravchik will also back away from basketball this year, has been a three-sport standout as well. Trust me, track and field coaches have been delighted to have Erickson, Moravchik – a state qualifier in both hurdle events – and Truchon. Kruzan, because of baseball, does not do track. I have seen him on the football field, however – it is not unrealistic to think he could make state in the 400-meter dash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.