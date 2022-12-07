It's widely promoted among coaches that top-notch players or unusually gifted athletes should specialize in a specific sport, versus playing multiple sports, as a preferred path to a scholarship and perhaps a professional career. In densely populated areas such as Milwaukee and Madison in particular, this is more of a rule than a recommendation. Which brings me to what is, frankly, a bunch of hooey.

Our best athletes in the Northwoods can and do compete at the highest levels against sport specialists from other parts of the state, Midwest, and even nationally in elite tournament action. How do they do this? They bite down hard and develop considerable — if incomplete — skills in their sports of choice over summer. Take scholarship athletes from Ashland: volleyball players Brynn Erickson, Grace Moravchik, and baseball player Marcus Kruzan; and South Shore's Lily Truchon, a UW-Stevens Point basketball signee. Until this season, when Moravchik chose to cool her heels and held off on basketball, these three young women competed in volleyball, basketball and track. Truchon added cross country into the mix giving her, you got it, four sports. Kruzan, who like Moravchik will also back away from basketball this year, has been a three-sport standout as well. Trust me, track and field coaches have been delighted to have Erickson, Moravchik – a state qualifier in both hurdle events – and Truchon. Kruzan, because of baseball, does not do track. I have seen him on the football field, however – it is not unrealistic to think he could make state in the 400-meter dash.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments