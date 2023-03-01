...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6. The owl, who resided at the Central Park Zoo, flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh, discovered on Feb. 2. Two weeks after his escape, zoo officials announced that they would, for now, be suspending rescue operations as it appears Flaco has regained his natural killer instincts for food, but would keep an eye on his health. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
So my original plan for this week's column was to write about an exciting snowshoeing and winter glamping expedition in the Porcupine Mountains. Sadly, the planned trip coincided with the biggest snowfall of the season and 24 hours of blizzard warnings last week, so I don't have anything to report except that my family and friends, who got there ahead of the storm, had a great time. I hope to visit the area for some hiking come snowmelt (if and when that happens), and will have something to share then. While I was snowed in missing my adventure, I enjoyed reading about someone else who is having adventures of his own and has become an internet and birdwatching sensation: Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl.
Those of you who remember little Rockefeller the owl know that I love a good New York owl story, and this one doesn't disappoint.
