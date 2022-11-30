...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
This industrious chipmunk has stayed up way past his normal bedtime to forage for seeds at the author's feeder. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
Time was running short. In fact, I thought chipmunk time should have run out weeks ago. But there it was, a chipmunk stealing sunflower seeds in the broad daylight of Nov. 27, after Thanksgiving, after November’s brief dip into single-digit temperatures. There appeared to be foraging urgency as the critter’s cheek pouches were as big as golf balls.
From what I know, eastern chipmunks—ground squirrels if you prefer—are curled in a hibernation ball by early November, their hectic autumn days of gathering seeds and nuts past. I rarely see chipmunks in November, and have never had one on the bird feeders past October.
