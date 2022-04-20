Goose

Canada geese populations have grown so large that they are regarded as urban pests, even as they're revered as a game bird and a symbol of the changing seasons. (Image by Brigitte Werner from Pixabay)

Last week I wrote about the nasty strain of avian flu that's had a devastating impact on poultry farms, threatens our wild raptor populations and appears to be spread by migratory waterfowl. Just like human pandemics, congregating in groups isn't the best idea if you want to stop a pathogen from spreading, and some scientists are recommending that we stop feeding our backyard birds, at least until we have more information about whether songbirds are transmitting these germs. All this talk about birds, waterfowl and social distancing got me thinking about one of the likely vectors of the latest bird flu, Canada geese.

Morris

Sarah Morris

Canada geese are both beloved as a symbol of the change of seasons and a game bird, and loathed by property owners and maintenance staff as a pest. Decisions by local governments including here on the South Shore to control Canada goose populations (usually with the goal of preventing diseases that affect humans like E. coli) are often controversial. I admit I feel very differently about geese that I see in a wild area than I do with a horde of them in I see in an office park or developed beach. But wherever they gather — and let's face it, gathering is really their thing — they have a lot of interesting behaviors and habits that are worth appreciating.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments