greschner

A pair of curious river otters checks out the author from the pool of open water where they fish near a bridge in late January. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

The pair of river otters watched me stop and point the camera their way. One slid off the snow-covered ice shelf, disappeared under a swirl of blue but resurfaced within seconds. Then, with acute inquisitiveness, the otters stared at me from their spit of open water.

The diving otter could have stayed under for eight minutes. Had both otters decided to escape atop the ice they could have bumped and bobbed, picking up momentum to slide 22 feet on the slippery snowpack; otters prefer slide-travel in winter.

Dave Greschner mug

Dave Greschner

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments