...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff
Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
A pair of curious river otters checks out the author from the pool of open water where they fish near a bridge in late January. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
The pair of river otters watched me stop and point the camera their way. One slid off the snow-covered ice shelf, disappeared under a swirl of blue but resurfaced within seconds. Then, with acute inquisitiveness, the otters stared at me from their spit of open water.
The diving otter could have stayed under for eight minutes. Had both otters decided to escape atop the ice they could have bumped and bobbed, picking up momentum to slide 22 feet on the slippery snowpack; otters prefer slide-travel in winter.
