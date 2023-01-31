...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Flecks of dark lichens and tiny tufts of mosses create a crust over the surface of loose sand near Sedona, Arizona. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
Cryptobiotic crust is the community of tiny living things who glue together the surface of some soils. The lichens and mosses here are gripping on to sand grains eroded from the cliffs above the sea caves in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
Sand scuffed under my boots as I hiked up and out of the river bottom. The desert stream we’d eaten lunch near was running high after winter rains near Sedona, Arizona. As we climbed, the chill I’d felt while sitting dissipated, and I paused to take off a layer. Hiking in a tank top in January was quite a treat.
“Check it out!” I exclaimed, as the patterns on the steep bank next to the trail caught my eye while I stuffed my long sleeves in my pack. Pausing and looking down is often a recipe for spotting something fun, and this time was no different.
