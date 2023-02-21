...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the second Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of 11 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern area
of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6
PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm
Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Forecast snow amounts may still change.
Keep up with the latest forecast and adjust travel plans
accordingly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Evening grosbeaks are beautiful and infrequent winter visitors to our feeders. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
The vehicle pulled off to the side of the snow-packed gravel road was the first clue that we were about to see something exciting. I steered our car over as well, and my parents and I peered into the woods.
Movement and bright colors soon resolved into yellow birds with black-and-white wings hopping around a pile of black-oil sunflower seeds. What luck! My parents had driven up from Iowa, and then we’d all traveled over 100 miles from northern Wisconsin to the Sax-Zim Bog Important Bird Area in northern Minnesota in order to see unusual birds. Here they were!
