Evening grosbeaks are beautiful and infrequent winter visitors to our feeders. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

The vehicle pulled off to the side of the snow-packed gravel road was the first clue that we were about to see something exciting. I steered our car over as well, and my parents and I peered into the woods.

Movement and bright colors soon resolved into yellow birds with black-and-white wings hopping around a pile of black-oil sunflower seeds. What luck! My parents had driven up from Iowa, and then we’d all traveled over 100 miles from northern Wisconsin to the Sax-Zim Bog Important Bird Area in northern Minnesota in order to see unusual birds. Here they were!

