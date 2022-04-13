The Department of Natural Resources has changed walleye regulations on several northern Wisconsin water bodies for the 2022 fishing season.

The walleye regulation for multiple water bodies in the Flambeau River, South Fork Flambeau River and Elk River watersheds in Ashland, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer and Vilas counties will switch to the standard walleye regulation for the Ceded Territory in northern Wisconsin.

